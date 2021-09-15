기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MCC EXCLUDES N. KOREA FROM AID LIST
입력 2021.09.15 (15:08) 수정 2021.09.15 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. foreign aid agency Millennium Challenge Corporation announced today that North Korea was again excluded from its list of aid recipients. The MCC said that although North Korea meets the per capita annual average income criteria with 4,095 dollars, the country was excluded because it belongs in Tier 3 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act legislated in 2000. Tier 3 refers to the most serious human trafficking situation. The U.S. State Department has been classifying North Korea as a Tier 3 nation for 19 straight years since 2003.
  • MCC EXCLUDES N. KOREA FROM AID LIST
    • 입력 2021-09-15 15:08:12
    • 수정2021-09-15 16:45:35
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. foreign aid agency Millennium Challenge Corporation announced today that North Korea was again excluded from its list of aid recipients. The MCC said that although North Korea meets the per capita annual average income criteria with 4,095 dollars, the country was excluded because it belongs in Tier 3 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act legislated in 2000. Tier 3 refers to the most serious human trafficking situation. The U.S. State Department has been classifying North Korea as a Tier 3 nation for 19 straight years since 2003.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!