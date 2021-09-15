MCC EXCLUDES N. KOREA FROM AID LIST News Today 입력 2021.09.15 (15:08) 수정 2021.09.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. foreign aid agency Millennium Challenge Corporation announced today that North Korea was again excluded from its list of aid recipients. The MCC said that although North Korea meets the per capita annual average income criteria with 4,095 dollars, the country was excluded because it belongs in Tier 3 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act legislated in 2000. Tier 3 refers to the most serious human trafficking situation. The U.S. State Department has been classifying North Korea as a Tier 3 nation for 19 straight years since 2003.

