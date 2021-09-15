TSUNAMI PREVENTION CENTER'S FIRST TESTING News Today 입력 2021.09.15 (15:08) 수정 2021.09.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Earthquakes occurring in Japan often cause tsunami damage along Korea’s east coast. A test operation for the country’s very first tsunami prevention facility has begun in Samcheok, Gangwondo Province, one of the most affected areas.



[Pkg]



Here at the entrance of Jeongna-hang Port in Samcheok, Gangwondo Province. A huge floodgate as tall as a 15 story building has been erected. An iron wall is slowing being lowered. The 50 meter-long wall descends to 3.5 meters below water and blocks the port entrance. It’s a flood prevention apparatus to guard against earthquake-triggered tsunamis.



[Soundbite] Park Chun-geun(The Port Development Team, Gangwon-do Prov.) : "In the event of tsunamis bringing waves of over one meter, the floodgate (50m wide, 7.1m high) will be lowered to the seabed to protect lives and property."



This is the first such facility in Korea and is the largest of its kind in Asia. Samcheok suffered two tsunamis within a decade in 1983 and ‘93. The construction also considered topographical traits. In the event of a tsunami in waters west of Japan, the floodgate will be activated. The goal is to seal off the port gate within 30 minutes. It typically takes about an hour and a half for a tsunami to reach the east coast of Gangwondo Province.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-ok(Onsite inspector) : "We will conduct tests on lowering the gate in a balanced manner for 2 weeks after which it can be operational."



An education and promotion center will also be built at the floodgate site to be used as a tourist destination. Following test trials, the floodgate will go into operation from April.

