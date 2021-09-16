U.S. ON N. KOREA'S RECENT MOVES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The United States has condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch but it’s still committed to engaging Pyongyang diplomatically. The U.N. Security Council has convened an emergency meeting.
The U.S. State Department condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch. It said the move is in violation of UNSC resolution and a threat to the North’s neighbors and other nations. When Pyongyang fired a cruise missile 3 days ago, the State Department expressed its stance through a statement issued by the Indo-Pacific Command. But this time it released its own statement because the regime has violated the UNSC resolution. However, Washington maintains its diplomatic approach on Pyongyang.
The White House reiterated the Indo-Pacific Command’s statement that the North’s missile firing does not pose an immediate threat. But it called Pyongyang’s weapons program illicit and destabilizing.
The UN called the situation “concerning” but stressed diplomatic engagement.
The UNSC convened a closed-door emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The international community is trying to figure out ways to deal with Pyongyang’s ever escalating provocations.
