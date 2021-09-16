U.S. ON N. KOREA'S RECENT MOVES News Today 입력 2021.09.16 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The United States has condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch but it’s still committed to engaging Pyongyang diplomatically. The U.N. Security Council has convened an emergency meeting.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launch. It said the move is in violation of UNSC resolution and a threat to the North’s neighbors and other nations. When Pyongyang fired a cruise missile 3 days ago, the State Department expressed its stance through a statement issued by the Indo-Pacific Command. But this time it released its own statement because the regime has violated the UNSC resolution. However, Washington maintains its diplomatic approach on Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(Spokesperson for U.S. State Department)



The White House reiterated the Indo-Pacific Command’s statement that the North’s missile firing does not pose an immediate threat. But it called Pyongyang’s weapons program illicit and destabilizing.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



The UN called the situation “concerning” but stressed diplomatic engagement.



[Soundbite] Stéphane Dujarric(U.N. Spokesperson)



The UNSC convened a closed-door emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The international community is trying to figure out ways to deal with Pyongyang’s ever escalating provocations.

