BTS’ SONG INCLUDED IN ROLLING STONE LIST News Today 입력 2021.09.16 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.16 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Rolling Stone says it has included BTS’ Dynamite in its 500 greatest songs list, which was recompiled for the first time in 17 years since 2004. Placing it on the 346th spot, the American magazine said Dynamite was a landmakr for the world-conquering South Korean group. The list was topped by Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

BTS’ SONG INCLUDED IN ROLLING STONE LIST

입력 2021-09-16 15:03:37 수정 2021-09-16 16:46:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Rolling Stone says it has included BTS’ Dynamite in its 500 greatest songs list, which was recompiled for the first time in 17 years since 2004. Placing it on the 346th spot, the American magazine said Dynamite was a landmakr for the world-conquering South Korean group. The list was topped by Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”