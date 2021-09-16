기사 본문 영역

BTS’ SONG INCLUDED IN ROLLING STONE LIST
입력 2021.09.16 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.16 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Rolling Stone says it has included BTS’ Dynamite in its 500 greatest songs list, which was recompiled for the first time in 17 years since 2004. Placing it on the 346th spot, the American magazine said Dynamite was a landmakr for the world-conquering South Korean group. The list was topped by Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”
