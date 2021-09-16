YOUN PUT ON TIME’S MOST INFLUENTIAL LIST News Today 입력 2021.09.16 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Actress Youn Yuh-jung has been selected by the Time magazine one of the 100 most influential people of 2021. She was also the first Korean actor/actress to receive an Oscar this year.



[Pkg]



The U.S. Time magazine has picked veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung as one of the "100 Most Influential People of 2021." Back in April, Youn won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress categpory for her role in the movie “Minari.” She became the first Korean and only the second Asian actor in 64 years of Oscar history after Umeki Miyoshi to win the highly acclaimed title. Youn’s role in “Minari” has brought her worldwide acclaim and awards at major international film festivals.



[Soundbite] Youn Yuh-jung(Actress(Apr. 2021))



Actor Steven Yeun, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in “Minari,” is also on the Time list of the 100 most influential people. British Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also made it on the list for raising the issue of racial discrimination in the British royal family in their interview with CBS earlier this year.



[Soundbite] Meghan Markle(Duchess of Sussex(Interview with CBS, Mar. 2021))



Other influential figures this year include U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar. Apple CEO Tim Cook, American pop star Britney Spears, and Chinese-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao are also on the list.

