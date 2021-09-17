S. KOREA REPORTS 2,008 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.09.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



As of midnight, 2,008 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Korea with 77.6% of cases occurring in Seoul and surrounding areas. The spread is becoming more difficult to contain as 37% of cases are untraceable silent infections. The situation is growing more alarming as the government has relaxed some disease control measures ahead of the Chuseok holiday, such as increasing the number of people allowed in a family gathering.



[Pkg]



A children’s swimming pool located in Songpa-gu District in Seoul. Its first case was an employee who tested positive on September 14th. A day later 17 more people, including co-workers and students, tested positive.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-cheol(Infectious Disease Control Division, Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "Infections seemed to have occurred because it was hard to ventilate the swimming pool located in the basement and to keep distance while teaching. Sharing the shower and restroom seems to have played a part too."



A school in Seodaemun-gu District suspended in-person classes as 12 of its students and their family members became infected. With 77.6% of the cases occurring in Seoul and surrounding areas... the number of cases per 100,000 people is also three times higher in the capital region than other areas, rising above the criteria for level four distancing measures. It has become difficult to contain the spread as silent infections which cannot be contact-traced through epidemiological investigation now account for 37% of all cases. Despite concerns the surge could spread to all parts of the country as people travel over the Chuseok holiday, the government relaxed some disease control measures for a week, starting Friday. Up to eight people, including four fully vaccinated people, are allowed in family gatherings in all areas of the country. But people in the capital region can gather only in their homes while those living in areas with more relaxed regulations may visit restaurants or coffee shops. COVID-19 screening centers nationwide will operate normally even during the holidays. Travelers may get tested at the screening sites set up at nine major expressway rest stops such as Anseong, Icheon, Hwaseong and Yongin. Authorities believe widespread vaccination has led to fewer critical cases and a lower fatality rate. But they still project the spread would not be contained until mid-to-late October when fully vaccinated people exceed 70% of the population.

