PM ON VACCINATION PLANS

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that 70% of the population will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by today, achieving the government goal. He promised speedier efforts in the administration of second jabs. Kim said vaccination is for now the best means to overcome the pandemic and that people waiting for the second shot can also make appointments from leftover vaccines starting Friday. He added that those who have yet to receive a single shot can also make reservations from Saturday.

