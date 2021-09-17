N. KOREA'S RESUMPTION OF NUCLEAR ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.09.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. think tank says North Korea may be restarting its uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon. Last month the IAEA raised the allegation that Pyongyang might have resumed its nuclear activities using plutonium. Washington has yet to announce its stance on the issue.



[Pkg]



This satellite image of the Yongbyon nuclear reactor was released by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies on September 14. Next to the uranium enrichment facility, there is an excavator, right where trees used to be back in August. There are six large holes in the ground and a tall wall. The institute says this was apparently done to remove the existing six cooling devices and expand the facility by nearly one thousand square meters to install more centrifuges for uranium enrichment. CNN says the White House, the Pentagon and the intelligence organizations have declined to comment on the authenticity of the report. Although satellite images alone are not enough to understand North Korea’s actions, the IAEA also disclosed details on the signs of restarting the Yongbyon nuclear reactor earlier. It said the signs of new operation of the plutonium production facility were serious enough. The agency also pointed at the signs of nuclear activity in Kangson. Last month, 38 North disclosed a satellite image of what was presumed to be cooling water flowing out of a plutonium production site at the Yongbyon nuclear reactor. Speculations that the North has resumed its nuclear activity are being raised one by one. Seoul and Washington are refraining from commenting on the issue. They are waiting for Pyongyang to respond to their offers to resume dialogue.

