PPP'S FIRST TV DEBATE News Today 입력 2021.09.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.09.17 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party hosted its first TV debate after whittling down its presidential candidates to eight. Yoon Seok-youl, who appeared in a TV debate for the first time, was bombarded with questions...while another strong contender Hong Joon-pyo was questioned on some tough issues.



[Pkg]



The candidates showed up for their first open debate since the primary began. Most of the attacks were focused on Yoon Seok-youl in this long-anticipated event.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You have been leading the efforts to destroy the conservative camp."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I fulfilled my duty as a prosecutor."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I have never seen a presidential candidate with so many flaws."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "The Liberty Korea Party had vetted me as prosecutor-general and I’m here today because I have been fully vetted."



Yoon was questioned about allegedly prompting his deputies to file charges against President Moon Jae-in’s close associate.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Are you willing to drop out of the race if the close associates of the prosecutor-general had in fact written this up and delivered it?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I wasn’t involved."



Candidates criticized Hong Joon-pyo for being overly mindful of the ruling camp supporters.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You are more eager to attack our own party than the Democratic Party. Are you really one with the PPP?"



[Soundbite] Ha Tae-keung(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Was it wrong to investigate Cho Kuk?"



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I’m not saying it was wrong, but it was investigated too excessively."



Former presidential candidates also argued over their actions during the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You said about ex-President Park Geun-hye that she was merely a sidekick and deserved to be impeached."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You have no right to ask me about ex-President Park."



While answering their greatest weaknesses, Yoon Seok-youl could not avoid questions about former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I didn’t oversee the cases involving Cho Kuk and his family for that long."



Yoo Seong-min was accused of having betrayed the party during the impeachment.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "If I’m a traitor, is Choi Soon-sil a patriot? I followed my conscience and conviction and impeached the president."



Six of the candidates said that it would be better to have Lee Jae-myung as the Democratic Party candidate in the presidential election.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyeong(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung’s pledges sacrifice the future of our country."



Five more debates will take place until the second round of primary when the candidate pool will be reduced to four.

PPP'S FIRST TV DEBATE

입력 2021-09-17 15:19:44 수정 2021-09-17 16:46:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party hosted its first TV debate after whittling down its presidential candidates to eight. Yoon Seok-youl, who appeared in a TV debate for the first time, was bombarded with questions...while another strong contender Hong Joon-pyo was questioned on some tough issues.



[Pkg]



The candidates showed up for their first open debate since the primary began. Most of the attacks were focused on Yoon Seok-youl in this long-anticipated event.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You have been leading the efforts to destroy the conservative camp."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I fulfilled my duty as a prosecutor."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I have never seen a presidential candidate with so many flaws."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "The Liberty Korea Party had vetted me as prosecutor-general and I’m here today because I have been fully vetted."



Yoon was questioned about allegedly prompting his deputies to file charges against President Moon Jae-in’s close associate.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Are you willing to drop out of the race if the close associates of the prosecutor-general had in fact written this up and delivered it?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I wasn’t involved."



Candidates criticized Hong Joon-pyo for being overly mindful of the ruling camp supporters.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You are more eager to attack our own party than the Democratic Party. Are you really one with the PPP?"



[Soundbite] Ha Tae-keung(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Was it wrong to investigate Cho Kuk?"



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I’m not saying it was wrong, but it was investigated too excessively."



Former presidential candidates also argued over their actions during the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You said about ex-President Park Geun-hye that she was merely a sidekick and deserved to be impeached."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "You have no right to ask me about ex-President Park."



While answering their greatest weaknesses, Yoon Seok-youl could not avoid questions about former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I didn’t oversee the cases involving Cho Kuk and his family for that long."



Yoo Seong-min was accused of having betrayed the party during the impeachment.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "If I’m a traitor, is Choi Soon-sil a patriot? I followed my conscience and conviction and impeached the president."



Six of the candidates said that it would be better to have Lee Jae-myung as the Democratic Party candidate in the presidential election.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyeong(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung’s pledges sacrifice the future of our country."



Five more debates will take place until the second round of primary when the candidate pool will be reduced to four.