[Anchor Lead]
Former Justice Vice Minister Lee Yong-koo is on trial for assaulting a taxi driver. The police officer who closed the case after applying common assault charges to Lee has been indicted as well.
[Pkg]
Last November, former Justice Vice Minister Lee Yong-koo allegedly assaulted a cab driver by seizing him by the neck and pushing him. The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office indicted Lee without arrest under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. It happened 314 days after the incident took place. The prosecutors have also charged Lee with attempted evidence destruction. The former vice minister tried to make the cab driver delete the black box footage. The prosecutors also indicted, without arrest, the police officer who initially investigated the case. He faces charges of dereliction of duty and document fabrication. The police officer did not obtain or analyze the black box footage even though he was aware of its existence, and concealed its existence when writing an investigation report. He applied only the charge of common assault to Lee instead of assault on a driver during vehicle operation, which involves penalty, regardless of settlement with the victim. The case was closed because the cab driver did not want punishment for the perpetrator. However, prosecutors say the police officer’s supervisors did not receive reports of the black box footage, nor did they issue any inappropriate directives. The taxi driver, who had been charged with evidence destruction for erasing the black box footage at the former vice minister’s request, has been put on probation. Prosecutors took into consideration the fact that he was the immediate victim of assault. Former justice vice minister Lee Yong-koo was nominated to his post last December. He resigned this May over the controversy surrounding the taxi driver assault case and the way it was handled by police.
- TRIAL ON FORMER VICE JUSTICE MINISTER
- 입력 2021-09-17 15:19:44
- 수정2021-09-17 16:46:48
