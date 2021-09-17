기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Finance Ministry says that South Korea’s overseas direct investment grew 26.8% on-year to 16.5 billion dollars in the second quarter. By sector, finance and insurance accounted for the largest portion at over 34% followed by manufacturing, science and technology, wholesale and retail, and real estate. The ministry attributed the jump to the base effect from last year’s second quarter when overseas direct investment was sluggish because of the pandemic. It noted a gradual recovery taking place amid stabilizing situations at home and abroad.
The National Institute of Health will support the development of technologies to prevent, diagnose and treat dementia. The disease has various types such as Alzheimer's and vascular dementia and is caused by a damage to the brain that impairs perceptive or mental capacity, leading to difficulties in pursuing daily life. According to government data, as of 2019, there were over 794-thousand dementia patients in the country with a prevalence ratio of 10.3%.
