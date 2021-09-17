HEART-WARMING LETTERS FOR AFGHANS News Today 입력 2021.09.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.09.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Not so long ago we reported about humanitarian help that the Korean public had been sending to the Afghan nationals in Jincheon. Korean children have written letters of encouragement to their Afghan peers, and the latter expressed their gratitude in Korean.



[Pkg]



A Korean woman greets an Afghan woman in a hijab. They take a stroll together on the beach. From a colorful rainbow to flowers and butterflies — these pictures were drawn by Korean children for their Afghan friends who had to flee their home country. The letters read, “Stay healthy, my friend!” and “Let’s live together.” A five-year-old Syrian child that had to leave his/her own home country four years ago because of a civil war has settled down in Korea. The Syrian child drew Korean traditional pouches, which are believed to bring good luck.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-soon(Kindergarten director) : "They colored their pictures in a meaningful way. They want their Afghan peers to be happy."



There are also handwritten letters sent by high school students to the Afghan children to cheer them up and offer words of consolation. Some of them read, “I hope you will grow up to become a great person,” “There is a beautiful and happy world out there.”



[Soundbite] Yoo Bok-ryeol(Justice Ministry) : "I remember how nervous they looked at first. The look of their faces is changing by the day."



The Afghan children produced a video in Korean to express their gratitude for the letters. They say they appreciate the help and warm welcome from the Korean public.



[Soundbite] "Thank you! Thank you!"

