PARK URGES INVESTIGATION OVER LEE News Today 입력 2021.09.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.09.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye has acknowledged the need to quickly launch an investigation in accordance with law and principle into a 2015 suspicious development project and related allegations surrounding Lee Jae-myung, the presidential frontrunner of the ruling Democratic Party. The minister added the issue is at the center of political controversy in the election season and the candidate himself has agreed to conduct an investigation to find the truth.

