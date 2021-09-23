기사 본문 영역

LEE MENTIONS FOMC RESULTS
입력 2021.09.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.09.23 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Eog-weon predicts the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision will have limited impacts on the Korean financial market. He said Monday that global stock prices gained, interest rates inched down and the U.S. dollar was strong overnight, as the Fed’s decision was already expected and uncertainties involving China’s real estate developer Evergrande were somewhat eased. But the vice minister added it is likely market volatility can increase once the U.S. begins tapering off its economic stimulus.
