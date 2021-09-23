LOCAL WINE USING INDIGENOUS YEAST

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The market for wine in Korea continues to grow while the market share of domestic wines remains low. But that is about to change as local wine made with indigenous yeast was developed recently.
The grapes' sweetness is measured and then the grinder separates the stems and peels. The grapes are then moved to a tank where the fruits are mixed with yeast. The mixture becomes wine after a year of fermentation. The wine’s flavor and scent are determined not only by the grape variety but also by the yeast. This winery uses indigenous yeast extracted from the naturally fermented solution of a local grape variety.
[Soundbite] Yeo In-seong(Winery Owner) : "We’ve been using imported yeast, so we couldn’t produce uniquely Korean wine. But this native yeast is going to play a crucial role in producing Korean wine that suits our taste."
The wine market in Korea currently amounts to 600 billion won and continues to grow. But locally produced wines account for merely 7% of the market. There is a limit to producing uniquely Korean wine with local grapes since most wine yeast is imported. But indigenous yeast ferments more stably than the imported yeast and contains more alcoholic and antioxidant substances.
[Soundbite] Park Hye-jin(Wine Researcher, Chungbuk AR and Extension Services) : "There is much ester compounds in the wine, So we can produce wine with a rich floral bouquet and fruity scent."
Once local wines are produced with homegrown yeast, their marketing activities in the domestic market will begin in earnest.
[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-woon(Director, Foundation of Agricultural Technology Commercialization and Transfer) : "Our support won’t end at technology transfer. We will continue to help with commercialization and process refinement."
Korean wines made with local grapes and indigenous yeast are ready to compete with imported wines in the market.
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
