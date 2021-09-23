기사 본문 영역

CHUNG ON U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS
입력 2021.09.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.09.23 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says South Korea is not caught between the U.S. and China. Answering to a CNN anchor’s question in a forum hosted by the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations Wednesday, the minister added Seoul is not being forced to make such a choice. As the anchor included South Korea in a non-Chinese bloc along with the U.S., Japan and Australia, Chung called it the categorization of the Cold War era and hoped that Washington and Beijing will maintain more stable relations. He is now visiting the U.S. to attend the UN General Assembly.
