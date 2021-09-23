MOVES TO INSCRIBE HOLY SITE ON UNESCO LIST News Today 입력 2021.09.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.09.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground became Korea’s second international sanctuary designated by the Vatican in March. The holy site in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province is an unusual case of international pilgrimage site since it has nothing to do with a religious miracle or a famous saint. A movement is underway to inscribe this holy place as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



[Pkg]



The Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground was where countless Korean Catholics were martyred in the late Joseon-era. Only 132 martyrs were identified, but more than 2,000 Koreans of Catholic faith are believed to have died in the areas around the Haemi holy site. The holy ground gained international attention when Pope Francis visited in 2014. It was designated as an international sanctuary in March, one of only 30 so named locations in the world. Unlike historically Catholic cities or sites associated with Virgin Mary apparitions or famous saints, it is very unusual for a single martyrdom ground to become an international pilgrimage site.



[Soundbite] Rev. Maria Joseph Han Kwang-seog(Haemi Sanctuarium Internationale Provost) : "The Vatican has bestowed a special meaning to the countless Korean Catholics who died namelessly."



Haemieupseong Fortress is located merely 900 meters away from the Haemi sacred ground. It is one of three village fortresses, along with Gochang and Nagan villages, that still retain the original Joseon-era form. It bears witness to the oppression of the Catholic faith and martyrdom during the late 19th century. The provincial government of Chungcheongnam-do and the city of Seosan are pushing to have the Haemi holy ground and the West Sea coastal areas... where Catholic-related historical sites are clustered, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



[Soundbite] Maeng Jeong-ho(Seosan Mayor) : "Since the Haemi Holy Ground was designated an international sanctuary, Chungcheongnam-do Province and the city of Seosan plan to inscribe it as a World Heritage Site."



Also, a plan is underway to hold a proclamation ceremony for the Haemi International Sanctuary which was postponed because of the pandemic and restore the pilgrimage trail and Catholic relics.

