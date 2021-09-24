기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong said Friday that putting the Korean war to an end "Is not a bad idea". This remark comes after President Moon's proposal. She said his recent offer for a declaration of an end to the Korean war is an "Interesting and good idea in the sense that it will put an end to the unstable situation of the Korean peninsular and ease the hostile attitude towards each other".
- KIM YO JONG'S STANCE ON MOON'S REMARKS
