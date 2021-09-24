SEONGNAM CITY COUNCIL REQUEST FOR PROBE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Opposition members of the Seongnam City Council have jointly introduced a request for an administration probe into allegations surrounding a development project in the city’s Daejang district that involves presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung. The request will be handled during the council’s extraordinary session to kick off next week. Some council members of the ruling camp are also known to be supporting a probe into the allegations. If the bill does not pass, the opposition councilors are set to bring the matter to the Board of Audit and Inspection. The BAI earlier said if it’s deemed necessary, it could launch an audit into the accounting affairs of the developer of the Daejang-dong project.
- 입력 2021-09-24 15:25:20
- 수정2021-09-24 16:45:38
[Anchor Lead]
