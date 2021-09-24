‘BUTTER’ CERTIFIED DOUBLE PLATINUM

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

K-pop band BTS’s mega hit single “Butter” has been certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The certification is granted to songs that are sold more than 2 million units. This comes just 4 months after Butter was released in May, and is only the second BTS song to earn double platinum recognition, after “Dynamite.” The seven member boy band now has two albums and five tracks with at least platinum certification, the most for a Korean artist.
