KWAK LEAVES PPP AMID CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2021.09.27 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.27 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"



Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."



Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.



[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."



The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.

KWAK LEAVES PPP AMID CONTROVERSY

입력 2021-09-27 15:03:57 수정 2021-09-27 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"



Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."



Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.



[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."



The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.