KWAK LEAVES PPP AMID CONTROVERSY

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.
[Pkg]
The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"
Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.
[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."
[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."
Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.
[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."
The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.
With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.
[Pkg]
The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"
Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.
[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."
[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."
Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.
[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."
The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.
- KWAK LEAVES PPP AMID CONTROVERSY
-
- 입력 2021-09-27 15:03:57
- 수정2021-09-27 16:46:22
[Anchor Lead]
With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.
[Pkg]
The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"
Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.
[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."
[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."
Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.
[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."
The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.
With this controversy surrounding Kwak Sang-do’s son, the rival camps’ situations have reversed. The ruling Democratic Party is mounting an offensive against the main opposition, calling it the People Power Party gate. Amid mounting criticism, Kwak has decided to leave the PPP.
[Pkg]
The Democratic Party assessed that the truth of the allegations regarding the Daejang-dong development project has been finally revealed, calling it the People Power Party gate. In particular, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner, stressed that what has been disclosed in relation with the main opposition party is just the tip of the iceberg, adding that the public will deliver their judgment.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential candidate) : "The People Power Party should wake up. When you are a thief, why are you criticizing a person who worked hard to prevent the theft?"
Other DP presidential contenders also launched a counterblow against the PPP.
[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Presidential candidate) : "Kwak Sang-do’s son received KRW 5 bn in severance pay thanks to his influential father. But he is brazen in the face of the dispute."
[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential candidate) : "This cartel among prosecutors, journalists, politicians, business people and judges. This is the truth of the alliance among those who are corrupt and have vested interest."
Criticism also flared up inside the main opposition camp. All of its presidential hopefuls called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations and Kwak's expulsion from the PPP, emphasizing the need to apply rules strictly without exceptions. Kwak is one of the key opposition politicians who raised criticism against President Moon Jae-in’s son. The PPP’s leadership is now in trouble, as this controversy can become a political burden for the party, which was trying to dispel allegations regarding its presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl and turn the political tide in its favor. Yoon is suspected of having incited the opposition bloc to file complaints against pro-government figures when serving as prosecutor general. As the party leadership convened an emergency meeting to discuss responses, the lawmaker eventually decided to leave the party.
[Soundbite] Kwak Sang-do(PPP Rep.) : "The presidential election is approaching and I cannot place a burden on the party."
The PPP leadership said they feel a sense of responsibility aside from Kwak’s liability. The PPP repeated its call for launching investigations into the suspicious development project by a special prosecutor team and parliament. Lee Jae-myung’s camp, in response, said that it filed a complaint against Kwak with the prosecution, urging the PPP to cooperate in the investigation of the lawmaker.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-