KIM SUMMONED FOR HWACHEONDAEYU SCANDAL

[Anchor Lead]



The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.

