기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIM SUMMONED FOR HWACHEONDAEYU SCANDAL
입력 2021.09.27 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.27 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
  • KIM SUMMONED FOR HWACHEONDAEYU SCANDAL
    • 입력 2021-09-27 15:03:57
    • 수정2021-09-27 16:46:22
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!