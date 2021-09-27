기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
- KIM SUMMONED FOR HWACHEONDAEYU SCANDAL
-
- 입력 2021-09-27 15:03:57
- 수정2021-09-27 16:46:22
[Anchor Lead]
The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
The largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu appeared at Yongsan Police Station on Monday. Summoned as a witness, Kim Man-bae apologized for causing controversy and promised to be sincere in police’s questioning. Answering to reporters’ question about the money he borrowed from the company, Kim said there was no illegality with the loan. According to an audit report released in April, the asset management firm gave Kim a long-term loan of 47.3 billion won last year. Hwacheon Daeyu is implicated in allegations of receiving business favors while carrying out a development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam City.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-