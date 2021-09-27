기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
2,383 new coronavirus cases were reported in Korea for Sunday. The spread is continuing across the nation, including non-capital regions. Health authorities say the surge following the Chuseok holiday will likely peak this week.
[Pkg]
The first Sunday after Chuseok. People at Hangang Park make sure to mask up as COVID-19 cases are spiking again. Drive-through testing stations are packed with cars. A rare scene on a weekend.
[Soundbite] Jo Eun-ji(Nurse at Seocho-gu temporary testing station) : "We conducted around 500-600 tests before Chuseok, but now we test some 600-700 people a day."
More than 700 cases were reported in Seoul. Gyeonggi-do Province recorded the same number of new cases. Daegu reported 115 cases, Gyeongsangnam-do Province 101. All regions except for Jeju reported double-digit figures. The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has surpassed 300,000. The number of cases per 100,000 people in the past week was four nationwide. It surpassed six in the capital area. In Seoul it's over eight.
[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The surge following the holiday period will likely continue until this week when the incubation period is to end. The spread remains rampant in the greater Seoul area, and cases are spiking in non-capital regions as well after the holiday."
ICU beds are operating at 50 percent capacity, and nearly 60 percent of quarantine centers are occupied. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped from the previous day by 1 to 319. The government is urging the public to get tested, and refrain from holding gatherings.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 2,383 NEW CASES
