KIM YO-JONG WELCOMES MOON'S PROPOSAL News Today 입력 2021.09.27 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong has welcomed President Moon Jae-in’s proposal to declare an end to the Korean War. She said that North Korea could go along with the proposal as well as discuss another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect is maintained.



[Pkg]



​Kim Yo-jong has hinted at another inter-Korean summit. She said that if fairness and mutual respect is maintained, the two Koreas can improve relations by declaring an end to the Korean War, reestablishing a joint communication office and holding a summit. She spoke in more detail than she did on Friday when she mentioned constructive discussions about restoration and development of inter-Korean relations. Experts say she lowered the barriers for dialogue. She still took issue with what she called Seoul’s hostile policies, but focused more on mutual respect and withdrawal of double standards. She seems to be pushing through the North's demands by taking up President Moon Jae-in’s proposal for an end-of-war declaration toward the end of his term while sounding out the possibility of improving the regime’s conflicting relations with foreign powers.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwan-sei(Director, Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.) : "She may be thinking about negotiating with the U.S. She must have thought that it wouldn’t do North Korea any good if the current deadlocked inter-Korean relations are passed to the next administration."



Also, Pyongyang may talk with Beijing, the host of next year’s Winter Olympics, as tensions between China and the United States continue to mount. However, Kim said that it was merely her personal opinion, pushing South Korea and the U.S. to make the next move.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Won-gon(Dept. of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans Univ.) : "North Korea’s sincerity can be determined when it responds without condition to South Korea’s proposal for talks."



Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, said Kim's remark seems to show the North being more open to dialogue than in the past. The unification ministry, meanwhile, assessed her comments as meaningful and said the inter-Korean hotline must be restored first for stable communication.

