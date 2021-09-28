GOV’T CONVENES MEETING ON MISSILE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2021.09.28 (15:02) 수정 2021.09.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council Tuesday morning in response to North Korea's short-range missile launch. Officials discussed the circumstances and motive behind the latest move and expressed regret saying the launch comes at a time when stability on the Korean Peninsula is critically important. NSC members agreed to closely monitor Pyongyang's moves and cooperate with concerned nations including the U.S.

