[Anchor Lead]
The presidential office convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council Tuesday morning in response to North Korea's short-range missile launch. Officials discussed the circumstances and motive behind the latest move and expressed regret saying the launch comes at a time when stability on the Korean Peninsula is critically important. NSC members agreed to closely monitor Pyongyang's moves and cooperate with concerned nations including the U.S.
- GOV’T CONVENES MEETING ON MISSILE LAUNCH
