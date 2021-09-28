LEE JAE-MYUNG LASHES OUT AT PPP News Today 입력 2021.09.28 (15:02) 수정 2021.09.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung is stepping up his attacks on the main opposition People Power Party following Hwacheon Daeyu's favoritism scandal. Some PPP members who are concerned about a possible backlash are demanding that Kwak resign as a member of the National Assembly.



[Pkg]



Who owns Hwacheondaeyu? That's the question that the PPP used to ask. Now it's the Democratic Party that's asking it back. The ruling party is intensifying its attacks on the main opposition following the revelation that Kwak Sang-do's son had received 5 billion won from a company involved in a land speculation scandal.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP Floor Leader) : "Who designed this? Wasn't it Kwak Sang-do, who served as a senior advisor in the Park Geun-hye administration?"



Lee Jae-myung also harshly criticized the PPP and its presidential hopefuls who used to attack him.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "What the PPP is doing is nothing less than burglary. If they continue that kind of politics, it may all burn again in candlelight vigils."



The PPP has raised more allegations regarding the Wirye urban development project in the city of Seongnam. It's pointing fingers at Lee Jae-myung, citing similarities in the project structure and key officials involved in the allegation.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP Floor Leader) : "Both projects were carried out by then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung."



The PPP members have visited Seongnam City Hall to demand an independent counsel probe, but some are also concerned about public backlash. The revelation that the PPP leadership was aware of the severance pay received by Kwak's son long ago but did nothing to address the issue has sparked controversy. Some of the party's first-term lawmakers are demanding that Kwak step down as a member of the National Assembly. PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, who has just returned from the U.S., also says Kwak needs to make a decision.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chairman) : "I believe the young generation is outraged by this. Kwak Sang-do should make a big decision to appease young voters."



The two sides are now embroiled in a legal battle. Lee Jae-myung has filed a complaint to prosecutors against Kwak for spreading false rumors. Kwak is also threatening to take legal action.

