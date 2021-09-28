PRESS PREVIEW OF EXPO 2020 DUBAI News Today 입력 2021.09.28 (15:02) 수정 2021.09.28 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having finished all preparations to showcase its technologies and culture, South Korea held a press preview of its pavilion.



[Pkg]



​The colors of red, yellow and blue blend harmoniously to create a beautiful set of images. South Korea’s pavilion was designed based on a motif of flowers blooming in the desert. It is said to symbolize the first world fair to be held in the Middle East. The 1,600 spinning cubes decorating the facade of the building aims to metaphorically represent the Korean people’s energy and vitality. The South Korean pavilion was unveiled to the local media ahead of the expo’s opening on Friday.



[Soundbite] Colin Foreman(News Editor, MEED)



The Dubai expo is divided into three large sections based on the themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Located in the mobility section, the South Korean pavilion offers various experiences of cutting-edge mobility technology and mobile augmented reality. One of the features the South Korean pavilion boasts is an open structure that utilizes the natural air ventilation. Built to promote the sustainability of earth’s environment, this system consumes less energy than any other countries’ pavilions. South Korea will also show off its culture through performances combining K-pop and breakdancing.



[Soundbite] Ahn Yoo-seok(South Korean Pavilion Head) : "Visitors will first get the impression of a dynamic Korea. The 1,600 cubes spinning outside, the internal structure and K-pop performances will symbolize the nation’s energy."



Being the fifth largest among facilities set up by the 191 participating countries, the pavilion will publicize South Korea's strength and charm until next March.

