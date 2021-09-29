HWACHEONDAEYU OFFICE SEIZED News Today 입력 2021.09.29 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office executed search and seize warrants on real estate development company Hwacheondaeyu’s Seongnam office, Seongnam Development Corporation and Cheonhwadongin, an affiliate of Hwacheondaeyu, to investigate the allegations of illegal development projects in the city of Seongnam. The prosecutors have reportedly obtained licensing papers for the Daejang-dong development project and financial records of Hwacheondaeyu.

