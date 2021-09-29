HEALTH MINISTER ON COVID-19 PLANS News Today 입력 2021.09.29 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 2,885 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the daily tally continues to stay well above 2,000. But Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol stressed that even with a 3,000 caseload, the country will be able to shift to a gradual recovery of daily life from late October or early November. He also said introducing a vaccine pass is under review. The pass will be offered to fully vaccinated people to allow use of certain facilities in an effort to ease quarantine rules in phases.



[Pkg]



​The nation's Health Minister believes a gradual transition to daily life can likely begin late October or early November.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "The transition can begin from late October when over 90% of seniors and 80% of the public will be fully vaccinated. Given the 2 weeks necessary for immunity to build, early November is more likely to be the start of the shift."



He emphasized even when daily infections hover in the 2,000 to 3,000 range, a shift to the so-called “with corona” strategy of living with the virus is possible.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hyeob(Director, KBS Health and Culture Dept.) : "Do you mean a delay is possible if the caseload continues to top 3,000?"



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "No, The gov’t believes the healthcare system can sufficiently handle a situation involving a high number of cases, enabling a transition to ‘With Corona.’"



Kwon Deok-cheol also mentioned a vaccine pass system, which some countries have adopted is under review in a bid to accelerate the vaccination rate. The pass is issued to the fully vaccinated, the fully recovered or people with negative test results and is required to enter multi-use public facilities. Such certifications are currently in use in various countries including Germany, France and Denmark.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "Business restrictions will be gradually eased such as first allowing operations until midnight, and then lifting rules altogether. With a Vaccine Pass, establishments placed under no-assembly orders can also operate until a certain time."



The minister highlighted that revised quarantine rules will focus more on the fatality and hospitalization rates than the number of new infections.

