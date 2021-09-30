기사 본문 영역

LEE NAK-YON ON DAEJANG-DONG SCANDAL
입력 2021.09.30 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.30 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential contender Lee Nak-yon has called for a complete, in-depth investigation into a suspicious development project in Daejang-dong, Seongnam City. The former prime minister said it would be very unfortunate for the future of the nation if the full truth of the allegations remains hidden. He also said prosecutors and police investigators will be subject to inspections if they fail to unearth the truth. Lee added lingering doubts surrounding the scandal will eventually damage the legacy and success of the Moon Jae-in government.
