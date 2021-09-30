MAIN-OPPOSITION PARTIES CLASH OVER SCANDAL News Today 입력 2021.09.30 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Mud-slinging has been going on between the two sides over the urban development scandal but the words used by the lawmakers have now become too rough and insulting. The opposition leadership lashed out with tough words when Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said that he would banish the opposition party floor leader to the South Pole.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has been taking an even more stern personal stance against the People Power Party as it was revealed that Representative Kwak Sang-do’s 31-year-old son had received five billion won in severance pay. Lee claimed that the PPP leadership had concealed the tip about Kwak’s son and that the two opposition party leaders must be removed and exiled.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I will order to have PPP leader Lee Jun-seok removed and Floor Leader Kim Gi-hyeon exiled to the South Pole."



Lee’s campaign headquarters explained that since the party leadership cannot outright defend the candidates as the primaries must remain neutral... Lee has personally toughened the tone and message to respond to the accusations. Some members of the Democratic Party are concerned about his controversial verbal attacks. The PPP responded to Lee’s brash tone in the same manner. PPP leader Lee Jun-seok retaliated with some strong expressions on his social media... while PPP Floor Leader Kim Gi-hyeon countered by saying that Lee should be investigated by a special prosecutor if he is so flawless and that he should work on his character first.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(People Power Party Floor Leader) : "He’s acting like he’s become president already. He’s acting like a tyrant. If I’m banished, I will escape from there like Papillon."



The National Assembly had a glimpse of the upcoming parliamentary inquiries focused on the Daejang-dong urban development scandal. The PPP demanded that Lee Jae-myung and anyone supposedly involved in the scandal be summoned while the ruling party shot down the idea by mentioning allegations about Yoon Seok-youl .



[Soundbite] Yu Eui-dong(People Power Party Representative) : "If you claim that it’s the fault of the PPP, you shouldn’t interfere with witness selection. I think you fancy yourself Lee Jae-myung’s faithful shield."



[Soundbite] Kim Han-jung(Democratic Party Representative) : "Is it or is it not a political attack if another committee called Yoon Seok-youl’s wife, his mother-in-law and Deutsch Motors people as witnesses?"



Lee Jae-myung still serving as Gyeonggi-do Governor must testify before the Public Administration and Security Committee and answer to the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee inquiries.

