HWAEOMSA STONE PAGODA RESTORED News Today 입력 2021.09.30

[Anchor Lead]



A national treasure at Hwaeomsa Temple in Jirisan Mountain has been restored to its former glory after undergoing five years of repair. Four lion three-story stone pagoda that became lopsided and suffered cracks was disassembled and repaired to preserve the original form of the 1,200-year-old cultural artifact.



[Pkg]



National Treasure number 35: Four lion three-story stone pagoda. Four lions support the pagoda on their heads. Presumably built during the Unified Silla period, it's unique and beautiful. But time took a toll on the pagoda. Its body became lopsided. Cracks and mutilations were discovered, prompting the need for restoration. It took five years of disassembly and repair to restore the pagoda. Thin titanium rods were inserted in the cracked parts to improve durability. Restoration specialists used all their technical expertise and experience. Most of the original stone materials were reused to preserve the pagoda’s historical value and original appearance. However, damaged parts were reinforced with the stone materials of the same kind.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-yong(Researcher, Nat’l Research Institute of Cultural Heritage) : "There is a special kind of rock called granodiorite, found only around Hwaeomsa Temple. This rock was obtained over several months."



Now that the 1,200-year-old national treasure has regained its glorious form, it is expected to make a significant contribution to Korea’s study of stone cultural assets and Buddhist art.



[Soundbite] Deokmun(Chief Monk, Hwaeomsa Temple) : "Today’s ceremony will help Hwaeomsa Temple become a traditional cultural temple that powers Korean Buddhism’s new takeoff and provide a place for the Korean people to stop by and relax."



Hwaeomsa Temple held an unveiling ceremony for the restored pagoda and plans to hold a three-day cultural festival celebrating its return starting October 1st.

