CURRENT DISTANCING RULES EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.10.01 (15:13) 수정 2021.10.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government has extended current social distancing rules by 2 more weeks. In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Level 4 distancing in the capital area and Level 3 for the rest of the country will continue from October 4th to the 17th. The cap on private gatherings of up to six people will also remain. But there will be some adjustments to quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated regarding weddings, children’s first birthdays and outdoor sports facilities.

CURRENT DISTANCING RULES EXTENDED

입력 2021-10-01 15:13:46 수정 2021-10-01 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government has extended current social distancing rules by 2 more weeks. In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Level 4 distancing in the capital area and Level 3 for the rest of the country will continue from October 4th to the 17th. The cap on private gatherings of up to six people will also remain. But there will be some adjustments to quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated regarding weddings, children’s first birthdays and outdoor sports facilities.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

