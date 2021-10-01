기사 본문 영역

CURRENT DISTANCING RULES EXTENDED
[Anchor Lead]

The government has extended current social distancing rules by 2 more weeks. In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Level 4 distancing in the capital area and Level 3 for the rest of the country will continue from October 4th to the 17th. The cap on private gatherings of up to six people will also remain. But there will be some adjustments to quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated regarding weddings, children’s first birthdays and outdoor sports facilities.
