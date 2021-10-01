기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The National Assembly’s last annual inspection of government under the Moon Jae-in administration will be held for 3 weeks until October 21. On the first day Friday, audits are taking place at seven parliament standing committees. Fierce partisan clash is expected at key committees on political and legislative affairs over ongoing scandals and allegations involving presidential candidates.
- ANNUAL INSPECTION OF GOVERNMENT
입력 2021-10-01
- 수정2021-10-01 16:46:27
[Anchor Lead]
