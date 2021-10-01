KIM JONG-UN PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR CHINA News Today 입력 2021.10.01 (15:13) 수정 2021.10.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged support for Beijing amid U.S.-China tensions in a message sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the country’s 72nd founding anniversary. The North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Friday unveiled the whole message in which Kim said the North Korean ruling party, government and its people will firmly support China in its struggle to defeat fanatical anti-China maneuvers by hostile forces and defend its sovereignty, right to development and territorial integrity.

KIM JONG-UN PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR CHINA

입력 2021-10-01 15:13:48 수정 2021-10-01 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



