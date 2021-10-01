KOREAN TIGER CUBS UNVEILED TO PUBLIC News Today 입력 2021.10.01 (15:13) 수정 2021.10.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Five cubs of the Siberian tiger, which are known as Korean tiger that were born back in June have been disclosed to the public. It's quite unprecedented worldwide for a Siberian tiger to give birth to five cubs at once, as this endangered species is known to have only two or three cubs at a time.



[Pkg]



Five little tiger cubs, spotted blinking profusely, play with one another in a cage. They scuffle to win a spot on their mother's back... The five tiger cubs play together, sleep together, and are hardly ever apart. The cubs were born back in June this year to the tigress named Geon-gon and a male tiger named Tae-ho. About two weeks ago, the cubs with a very special set of names saw the outside world for the first time and was shown to the public on Thursday. They weighed just one kilogram each at birth but roughly a 100 days later, the cubs are healthy and now weigh more than 10 kg.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-won(Tiger keeper) : "At first they closely followed their mother everywhere, but they began to smell the ground and the trees, chewing on found items. They have adapted well and grown big enough to swim."



A Class 1 endangered species, the Korean tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, usually gives birth to two or three cubs at a time. It's unprecedented worldwide for five cubs to be born in the same litter. More than 2000 opinions were submitted on what to name these young tigers. They were eventually named, Ah-reum, Da-woon, Woo-ri, Na-ra and Gang-san... the names collectively translate to "South Korea's beautiful landscape." The public can now watch them grow on their official social media site.

