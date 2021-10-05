기사 본문 영역

LEE NAK-YON ON DAEJANG-DONG SCANDAL
입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary candidate Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that a crisis facing the party's lead candidate is a crisis for the party and for the task of maintaining power through the election. Targeting rival Lee Jae-myung over the land development scandal, the former DP chief said the party must not be dragged into the swamp of the Daejang-dong allegations. He stressed that if the party does not address the crisis wisely and bravely, it could one day greatly regret it.
