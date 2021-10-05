PPP MOUNTS OFFENSIVE AGAINST LEE News Today 입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party is mounting its offensive against the ruling camp's presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung following the arrest of a key figure in a land development scandal involving the Gyeonggi-do Province governor. Taking issue with Lee's apology only mentioning his moral responsibility, the PPP argues he is the mastermind behind the allegations and demanded he resign as a presidential contender and accept a special counsel investigation.



[Pkg]



The PPP believes that Lee Jae-myung is the central figure in the snowballing land development scandal. The main opposition is demanding not only a special counsel probe but also a search and seize operation on Lee. The PPP is going all out in its pressure campaign against the Gyeonggi-do Province governor, including his resignation as a presidential candidate.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP floor leader) : "Investigation into the so-called Daejang-dong Gate is inching closer toward Lee. He should step down from all public posts including the presidential bid."



The offensive also focuses on Lee's connection to Yoo Dong-kyu, the former acting chief of Seongnam Development Corporation, who was arrested over the weekend.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP chair(KBS Radio Show hosted by Choi Young-il)) : "I hope he doesn't go down the route of saying he didn't receive a single penny or does not know Yoo Dong-kyu. Remember what ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye said about Choi Soon-sil initially? She said Choi merely helped with speech-writing and areas she was unfamiliar with."



PPP presidential hopefuls also targeted Lee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It's clear as day that Lee's role goes beyond an oversight issue. He must be held criminally accountable."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "If Son Jun-sung is arrested, Yoon Seok-youl must bear legal responsibility. Yoo Dong-kyu's arrest spells the same for Lee Jae-myung."



The PPP leadership is also considering holding a street march as a way to further publicize the land development scandal.

