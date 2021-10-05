RESTRICTIONS EASED FOR WEDDINGS News Today 입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of new Covid-19 cases in Korea fell below two thousand on Monday for the first time in 11 days, recording 1,575. Covid restrictions have been extended for two more weeks. Restrictions on wedding halls have been partially eased, but many couples who are to tie the knot soon are still unhappy about them.



[Pkg]



The current Covid restrictions have been extended. However, to address growing frustration, the restrictions on wedding party capacity has partially been eased. Up to 99 people are permitted if meals are provided at the wedding venue. Up to 199 people are allowed if no meals are provided. But, couples waiting to get married say this is not enough. There is a standing contract between the bride and groom and the venue that require expenses be covered for a minimum number of guests. While the minimum number of guests required contractually has been reduced, another requirement to purchase low-quality wedding gifts for those who do not attend the wedding ceremony still remains in place.



[Soundbite] (Soon to be married(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "These items cost just 20,000-30,000 Won at supermarkets. But we are forced to buy them at a higher price."



Many take an issue with the capacity cap on wedding halls that does not apply to other public facilities.



[Soundbite] (Soon to be married(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Instead of limiting capacity to numbers ending with 9, like 99 or 199, they should take into account the size of each wedding venues. People ask me if it's okay for them to attend my wedding, but I don't know what to say."



The number of new Covid-19 cases fell below two thousand on Monday for the first time in 11 days, and is expected to stay as low on Tuesday. However, this is due to fewer tests being conducted on holidays, and risk factors still loom large.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "The outbreak could become worse in October because of the foliage tourism season, holidays and increased travel."



Health authorities say containing the outbreak in the next two weeks with the current restrictions in place is crucial for the "With Corona" scheme to pan out as scheduled, early next month.

