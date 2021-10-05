NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.

"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-10-05 15:30:06 수정 2021-10-05 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.

"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.