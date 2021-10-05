기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.
"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.
The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.
"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-10-05 15:30:06
- 수정2021-10-05 16:46:11
[Anchor Lead]
The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.
"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.
The Fair Trade Commission plans to complete reviewing a deal by Korean Air to acquire Asiana Airlines within this year in consideration of its impact on the local economy. The watchdog unveiled the plan during a parliamentary audit Tuesday. In January, Korean Air asked the commission and antitrust regulators in eight other countries including the US and the European Union to review the takeover deal. So far, Turkey, Taiwan and Thailand granted approval. Korean Air was initially to acquire Asiana shares in June but as the FTC review got delayed, it pushed back the date to December 31.
"My Universe," a collaboration single between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It marks BTS' sixth No. 1 song on the Hot 100 and comes 13 months after the seven member boy band became the first Korean artists ever to top the singles chart with their blockbuster hit "Dynamite" last September.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-