N. KOREA RESTORES INTER-KOREAN HOTLINE News Today 입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea restored inter-Korean communication lines on Sunday, 55 days after it severed them unilaterally. Pyongyang urged Seoul to settle matters of significance, which apparently mean the abandonment of hostile policies and double standards.



[Pkg]



On the day South Korea became the world’s seventh country to successfully test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile, President Moon Jae-in, who oversaw the launch, said the nation’s missile buildup can serve as a deterrent to North Korea’s provocations. Four hours after the president’s remarks were made public, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement. She criticized Moon for making what she called inappropriate and stupid remarks which praise the South as a peace promoter while denouncing the North for threatening peace. She condemned Seoul for maintaining what she believes to be double standards. The North’s criticism further intensified after President Moon proposed a declaration to formally end the Korean War. Following three statements issued within two days -- urging Seoul to abolish its hostile policy and double standards -- even Kim Jong-un eventually weighed in.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea’s Korean Central Television(Kim Jong-un’s address, Sept. 30)) : "Our unchanging demand is that South Korea should discard its unfair, double-faced attitude and hostile policy."



However, Seoul’s stance is that it cannot tolerate Pyongyang’s missile test launches after it declared itself a nuclear power.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Minister of Foreign Affairs(Parliamentary Inquiry, Oct.1)) : "(Is the North Korean demand acceptable?) No, it is not. Kim Yo-jong’s statement is unilateral and undesirable in calling on Seoul to abandon double standards."



The presidential office did not comment on the latest restoration of inter-Korean hotlines, a stark difference from its previous reaction in July. It indicates Cheong Wa Dae’s cautious approach to North Korea, which fired missiles four times in September alone.



[Soundbite] Hong Min(Korea Institute for National Unification) : "In the past, South Korea and the U.S. used to hold joint air drills in November and December. Now, such joint exercises could cause protest from North Korea."



The unification ministry said the reconnected hotlines have laid foundation for improving cross-border relations, hoping the two Koreas will hold practical discussions. The U.S, State Department said it strongly supports cooperation between the two Koreas.

N. KOREA RESTORES INTER-KOREAN HOTLINE

입력 2021-10-05 15:30:06 수정 2021-10-05 16:46:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea restored inter-Korean communication lines on Sunday, 55 days after it severed them unilaterally. Pyongyang urged Seoul to settle matters of significance, which apparently mean the abandonment of hostile policies and double standards.



[Pkg]



On the day South Korea became the world’s seventh country to successfully test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile, President Moon Jae-in, who oversaw the launch, said the nation’s missile buildup can serve as a deterrent to North Korea’s provocations. Four hours after the president’s remarks were made public, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement. She criticized Moon for making what she called inappropriate and stupid remarks which praise the South as a peace promoter while denouncing the North for threatening peace. She condemned Seoul for maintaining what she believes to be double standards. The North’s criticism further intensified after President Moon proposed a declaration to formally end the Korean War. Following three statements issued within two days -- urging Seoul to abolish its hostile policy and double standards -- even Kim Jong-un eventually weighed in.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea’s Korean Central Television(Kim Jong-un’s address, Sept. 30)) : "Our unchanging demand is that South Korea should discard its unfair, double-faced attitude and hostile policy."



However, Seoul’s stance is that it cannot tolerate Pyongyang’s missile test launches after it declared itself a nuclear power.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Minister of Foreign Affairs(Parliamentary Inquiry, Oct.1)) : "(Is the North Korean demand acceptable?) No, it is not. Kim Yo-jong’s statement is unilateral and undesirable in calling on Seoul to abandon double standards."



The presidential office did not comment on the latest restoration of inter-Korean hotlines, a stark difference from its previous reaction in July. It indicates Cheong Wa Dae’s cautious approach to North Korea, which fired missiles four times in September alone.



[Soundbite] Hong Min(Korea Institute for National Unification) : "In the past, South Korea and the U.S. used to hold joint air drills in November and December. Now, such joint exercises could cause protest from North Korea."



The unification ministry said the reconnected hotlines have laid foundation for improving cross-border relations, hoping the two Koreas will hold practical discussions. The U.S, State Department said it strongly supports cooperation between the two Koreas.