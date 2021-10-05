STRUGGLES OF MUSSEL FARMERS News Today 입력 2021.10.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Harvesting of mussels is in full swing off the coast of Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Last year, local mussel farmers sustained huge damage due to the collective death of the shellfish, which was caused by water masses lacking sufficient oxygen. They are working hard to overcome the disaster and get back on their feet, as there have been no unusual weather conditions this year.



[Pkg]



In Jinhae Bay surrounded by Changwon and Geoje, the vast ocean is dotted with white buoys. On a fishing ship, farming ropes are pulled up from water some ten meters deep, revealing clusters of purplish black mussels. The mussels have grown under water for over four months since May or June.



[Soundbite] Lee Min-ho(Changwon Fisher) : "This year, the quality of mussel meat and its shells are better compared to last year. We began harvesting them about 15 or 20 days earlier than usual."



The harvested mussels are washed and packed in bags for sale. Last year, more than 80 percent of mature mussels in the region died due to oxygen deficient water masses. But this year, most of the shellfish are filled with plump meat. Mussel farmers hope that consumption will gradually recover and improve despite the prolonged pandemic.



[Soundbite] Choi Ki-cheol(Masan Fisheries Cooperative) : "If mussel consumption increases to some degree, it will be of great financial help for fishers."



Changwon produces 33,000 tons of mussels a year, accounting for about half of the nation’s total production. Local mussel farmers are enjoying a good harvest this year after overcoming last year’s disaster and devastation.

