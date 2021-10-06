KIM-TRUMP CONVERSATIONS BACK IN 2018 News Today 입력 2021.10.06 (15:47) 수정 2021.10.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



During the first North Korea-US summit in Singapore in 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to have asked Donald Trump whether the former U.S. President could trust him. This is according to Andrew Kim, former head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, who played a key role in behind the scene negotiations of the Singapore summit. Looking back on the event, Kim said the North Korean leader wanted the U.S. to trust him.



[Pkg]



In the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore in June 2018, Kim Jong-un asked this question to Trump.



[Soundbite] Andrew Kim(Ex-chief of CIA Korea Mission Center)



Trump gave a positive response saying Kim looked smart but rather secretive. Then Kim asked again.



[Soundbite] Andrew Kim(Ex-chief of CIA Korea Mission Center)



The former chief of the CIA's Korea Mission Center served behind the scenes in nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Reflecting on the Singapore summit he said that as Kim Jong-un began denuclearization discussions with the U.S., what he wanted to hear was that he can be trusted.



[Soundbite] Andrew Kim(Ex-chief of CIA Korea Mission Center)



Andrew Kim added that after inducing the response he wanted to hear from Trump, the North Korean leader then led the negotiations powerfully and confidently. Andrew Kim added that Pyongyang is probably hoping to see a more concrete roadmap from the Biden administration. Regarding the two Koreas, he said though a face to face summit will be difficult, virtual talks could happen before the end of President Moon Jae-in’s term.

