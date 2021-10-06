INCREASE IN ONE PERSON HOUSEHOLDS News Today 입력 2021.10.06 (15:47) 수정 2021.10.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



One-person households account for more than 40% of all registered households for the first time since the record-keeping has started, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. As of late September, there were over 9.36 million single-person households in Korea, surpassing the 40% mark for the first time in history. It was followed by two-member households with 23.8%, households with four or more people at 19% and three-person households with 17.1%.

