기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
One-person households account for more than 40% of all registered households for the first time since the record-keeping has started, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. As of late September, there were over 9.36 million single-person households in Korea, surpassing the 40% mark for the first time in history. It was followed by two-member households with 23.8%, households with four or more people at 19% and three-person households with 17.1%.
One-person households account for more than 40% of all registered households for the first time since the record-keeping has started, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. As of late September, there were over 9.36 million single-person households in Korea, surpassing the 40% mark for the first time in history. It was followed by two-member households with 23.8%, households with four or more people at 19% and three-person households with 17.1%.
- INCREASE IN ONE PERSON HOUSEHOLDS
-
- 입력 2021-10-06 15:47:25
- 수정2021-10-06 16:46:23
[Anchor Lead]
One-person households account for more than 40% of all registered households for the first time since the record-keeping has started, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. As of late September, there were over 9.36 million single-person households in Korea, surpassing the 40% mark for the first time in history. It was followed by two-member households with 23.8%, households with four or more people at 19% and three-person households with 17.1%.
One-person households account for more than 40% of all registered households for the first time since the record-keeping has started, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. As of late September, there were over 9.36 million single-person households in Korea, surpassing the 40% mark for the first time in history. It was followed by two-member households with 23.8%, households with four or more people at 19% and three-person households with 17.1%.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-