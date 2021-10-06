LEEUM MUSEUM REOPENS News Today 입력 2021.10.06 (15:47) 수정 2021.10.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Leeum Museum of Art is to re-open after being closed for one year and seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Art lovers can once again appreciate national treasures, rare artworks and timeless masterpieces.



[Pkg]



A familiar Buddhist pagoda... A closer look reveals that it was made of metal. Standing 155 cm tall, it features extraordinary details. It's regarded as an unrivaled masterpiece among the rare gilt-bronze pagodas built during the Goryeo period. This celadon porcelain has retained its alluring bluish color even after a thousand years. Its elegant curves and elaborate flower patterns represent the essence of ancient pottery. Juxtaposing contemporary paintings and ancient celadon is what makes this art museum shine.



[Soundbite] Tae Hyun-seon(Leeum Museum of Art) : "We put on display ancient art and contemporary pieces to show harmony."



This statue of a woman created by renowned 20th century sculptor Alberto Giacometti catches the eye with its unusually long arms and legs. These cyborg sculptures by globally recognized installation artist Lee Bul were inspired by Venus. This exhibition dedicated to humanity showcases contemporary art from both the East and the West. Ho-am Art Museum in Yongin is holding an exhibition of metal artifacts. Next year it will undergo a huge makeover.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-won(Leeum Museum of Art) : "Hoam Art Museum is preparing exhibitions that can draw the attention of the entire contemporary art sector on par with Leeum Museum of Art."



Visitors who make reservations in advance can see the exhibitions at Leeum and Ho-am from this Friday to the end of the year. Admission is free.

