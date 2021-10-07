기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SUL HOON ON ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE
입력 2021.10.07 (15:19) 수정 2021.10.07 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
  • SUL HOON ON ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE
    • 입력 2021-10-07 15:19:45
    • 수정2021-10-07 16:46:08
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!