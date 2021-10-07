기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
- SUL HOON ON ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE
-
- 입력 2021-10-07 15:19:45
- 수정2021-10-07 16:46:08
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-