SUL HOON ON ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE News Today 입력 2021.10.07 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.

SUL HOON ON ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE

입력 2021-10-07 15:19:45

Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon says the ruling party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung is responsible for the Daejang-dong allegations, as he once said that he himself designed the development project. As one of the joint chairmen of another DP presidential hopeful Lee Nak-yon’s campaigning camp, the lawmaker accused the frontrunner of the breach of trust, insisting he failed to return hundreds of billions of won to local residents due to the structure of the development project he designed.