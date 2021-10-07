NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.07 (15:19) 수정 2021.10.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Those who completed COVID-19 vaccinations overseas and have related certificates will receive the same exemptions from anti-virus and social distancing rules as those given to domestic vaccine recipients. The measure will affect USFK service members, foreign diplomatic officials to South Korea and their families. However, only WHO-approved vaccines, like Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac, will be recognized as valid.

The head of the Financial Services Commission says the deepening fluctuations the Korean stock market is recently going through are mainly due to external factors, including the prolonged global inflation, the U.S.‘ quantitative easing and government debt and China’s power shortage and Evergrande Group crisis. Chairman Koh Seung-beom stressed it would not be desirable to excessively jitter about the domestic stock market, considering Korean businesses’ solid performance and the nation’s positive macroeconomic conditions. The benchmark KOSPI plunged for three straight business days to hit its lowest point of the year, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 3.46 percent and tumbled to a seven-month low since late February.

