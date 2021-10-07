CAUSES OF COASTAL EROSION News Today 입력 2021.10.07 (15:19) 수정 2021.10.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unusual coastal erosion has been observed recently in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. Experts say the phenomenon was caused by a change in the direction of sea waves on the east coast of Korea last summer.



[Pkg]



Sacheonjin Beach in Gangneung. A popular tourist spot in summer. Most of the vast sand beach has disappeared. Only cliffs remain. The coastline was severely eroded in just 20 days since late August. Coastal erosion in this area is an annual occurrence, but it has never been this serious. Experts point to a change in the direction of sea waves during this summer as the major cause of the phenomenon. Sea waves usually move to the east coast from the northeast between June and August. But a study conducted by Gangwon University shows, this year the direction tilted more eastward and the sea waves moved from the east-northeast. As a result, they dug into the slanted coastline instead of crashing perpendicular to the shore, causing severe erosion.



[Soundbite] Chang Sung-yeol(Kangwon National University) : "The dominant wave direction this year was east-northeast. This resulted in damage from erosion in the southern part of the coast."



Factors behind the change in the direction of sea waves include typhoons that occurred this summer. Experts say coastal erosion will likely get worse every year, as the marine environment is changing rapidly due to rising water levels caused by global warming.

CAUSES OF COASTAL EROSION

입력 2021-10-07 15:19:46 수정 2021-10-07 16:46:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unusual coastal erosion has been observed recently in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. Experts say the phenomenon was caused by a change in the direction of sea waves on the east coast of Korea last summer.



[Pkg]



Sacheonjin Beach in Gangneung. A popular tourist spot in summer. Most of the vast sand beach has disappeared. Only cliffs remain. The coastline was severely eroded in just 20 days since late August. Coastal erosion in this area is an annual occurrence, but it has never been this serious. Experts point to a change in the direction of sea waves during this summer as the major cause of the phenomenon. Sea waves usually move to the east coast from the northeast between June and August. But a study conducted by Gangwon University shows, this year the direction tilted more eastward and the sea waves moved from the east-northeast. As a result, they dug into the slanted coastline instead of crashing perpendicular to the shore, causing severe erosion.



[Soundbite] Chang Sung-yeol(Kangwon National University) : "The dominant wave direction this year was east-northeast. This resulted in damage from erosion in the southern part of the coast."



Factors behind the change in the direction of sea waves include typhoons that occurred this summer. Experts say coastal erosion will likely get worse every year, as the marine environment is changing rapidly due to rising water levels caused by global warming.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

