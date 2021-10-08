NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.08 (15:17) 수정 2021.10.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party set up a tent outside the National Assembly on Friday kick-starting a protest calling for a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Party floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon argued that what he called the Daejangdong-Lee Jae-myung Gate was a fraud against the public and the largest construction-related corruption case in the country’s history. He said the PPP was setting up the tent protest headquarters to relay its desperate request for a special counsel probe, claiming the police and prosecution were dragging their feet in their investigations.

The main opposition People Power Party has narrowed its eight presidential primary candidates to just four contenders - Won Hee-ryong, Yoon Seok-youl, Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min. Announcing the second round of voting results Friday, the PPP however did not unveil the number of votes each person won and their rankings, in accordance with the Public Official Election Act. The party’s final presidential candidate will be determined on November 5 following ten TV debates. The first session takes place Monday in the Gwangju and Jeollado Province region.



NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-10-08 15:17:10 수정 2021-10-08 16:46:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party set up a tent outside the National Assembly on Friday kick-starting a protest calling for a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Party floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon argued that what he called the Daejangdong-Lee Jae-myung Gate was a fraud against the public and the largest construction-related corruption case in the country’s history. He said the PPP was setting up the tent protest headquarters to relay its desperate request for a special counsel probe, claiming the police and prosecution were dragging their feet in their investigations.

The main opposition People Power Party has narrowed its eight presidential primary candidates to just four contenders - Won Hee-ryong, Yoon Seok-youl, Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min. Announcing the second round of voting results Friday, the PPP however did not unveil the number of votes each person won and their rankings, in accordance with the Public Official Election Act. The party’s final presidential candidate will be determined on November 5 following ten TV debates. The first session takes place Monday in the Gwangju and Jeollado Province region.

