S. KOREA REPORTS 2,176 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.10.08 (15:17) 수정 2021.10.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



2,176 new Covid-19 cases were reported for Thursday. Cases could surge again this coming weekend, as travel is expected to increase again during the holiday period. The government says the nation could start returning to normal life from the second week of November and vowed to get the health care system ready to deal even with ten thousand Covid-19 cases a day.



[Pkg]



​​The first Covid-19 case at this assisted-living facility in Seoul was confirmed on September 24. So far 15 cases have been detected, with 12 of them being breakthrough infections. Daily cases in the greater Seoul area have accounted for 77 percent, with more than 700 infections reported in Seoul and Gyeonggi-do Province each. Cases could spread nationwide again after the upcoming holiday. The virus reproduction rate, which indicates a surge when it surpasses 1, now stands at 1.25 in non-capital regions, higher than in the greater Seoul area, where it has recorded 1.19. Health authorities believe the nation might be able to start returning to normal life in the second week of November, two weeks after 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in late October.



[Soundbite] Kang Gi-yun(National Assembly of Health & Welfare Committee) : "Do you mean that preconditions for ‘With Corona’ will be ready by November 9 and returning to normal life will be possible by then?"



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "I think we can start taking the first steps."



The government predicts the daily number of Covid-19 infections could soar to five-digit figures at ten thousand, and is preparing sufficient number of ICU beds as well as home treatment for those with mild symptoms. It also says oral medicine for treating Covid-19 will be administered to high-risk patients whose condition could deteriorate to serious.

S. KOREA REPORTS 2,176 NEW CASES

입력 2021-10-08 15:17:11 수정 2021-10-08 16:46:19 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



2,176 new Covid-19 cases were reported for Thursday. Cases could surge again this coming weekend, as travel is expected to increase again during the holiday period. The government says the nation could start returning to normal life from the second week of November and vowed to get the health care system ready to deal even with ten thousand Covid-19 cases a day.



[Pkg]



​​The first Covid-19 case at this assisted-living facility in Seoul was confirmed on September 24. So far 15 cases have been detected, with 12 of them being breakthrough infections. Daily cases in the greater Seoul area have accounted for 77 percent, with more than 700 infections reported in Seoul and Gyeonggi-do Province each. Cases could spread nationwide again after the upcoming holiday. The virus reproduction rate, which indicates a surge when it surpasses 1, now stands at 1.25 in non-capital regions, higher than in the greater Seoul area, where it has recorded 1.19. Health authorities believe the nation might be able to start returning to normal life in the second week of November, two weeks after 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in late October.



[Soundbite] Kang Gi-yun(National Assembly of Health & Welfare Committee) : "Do you mean that preconditions for ‘With Corona’ will be ready by November 9 and returning to normal life will be possible by then?"



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "I think we can start taking the first steps."



The government predicts the daily number of Covid-19 infections could soar to five-digit figures at ten thousand, and is preparing sufficient number of ICU beds as well as home treatment for those with mild symptoms. It also says oral medicine for treating Covid-19 will be administered to high-risk patients whose condition could deteriorate to serious.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

